Advertisement

Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

The building wasn’t evacuated
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The all-clear has been given after the U.S. Supreme Court received a bomb threat Wednesday.

A public information officer for the court said the building grounds were checked and the building was not evacuated.

An increased National Guard presence was seen at the court.

The situation has returned to normal at the court building, which was already closed to the public because of the pandemic.

The threat was made ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
File image
COVID-19 vaccines now available to W.Va. residents 65-years-old and older
After the loss of two loved ones, Michelle Fleming dedicated her world record-breaking...
Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing
Health officials report 1,011 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.
Health officials report 1,011 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attend the Cathedral of St. Matthew the...
LIVE: Biden sworn in as 46th president, Harris sworn in as first female VP
U.S. Sen. Manchin
Senator Manchin to work with Biden Administration on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in W.Va.
LIVE: The Biden inauguration