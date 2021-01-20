Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Tonkery hanging up the cleats

Played four years at linebacker for WVU
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -After five years in Morgantown and four playing seasons for West Virginia, Bridgeport’s own Dylan Tonkery is hanging up the cleats.

Tonk played his final game for the Mountaineers in the Liberty Bowl & will not use his extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. He had his most productive game of the year against Army, tallying 11 tackles from the linebacker position.

The former first team all-stater with the Tribe is grateful for the time he spent playing for his home state.

“Being from here there is a high expectation,” Tonkery said. “Your name is everywhere. If something bad happens, everyone is going to know because you’re from this state. You’re always just trying to uphold the standard and represent our state... It helps kids work harder in high school to get to the point to where we were because they saw that we could do it so they should be able to too.”

Tonkery tallied 120 total tackles including 75 solo with 17.5 tackles for loss in his four season. He also registered his first career interception in 2020, returning it for a pick 6 against Kansas State.

He was joined at the linebacker position this year by Arizona transfer Tony Fields II who quickly took over the MLB spot. Tonkery shifted to bandit and enjoyed sharing the field with the future NFL player.

“That first game, he stood out to everybody that he was the real deal and that he wanted to do everything he could  to make us win games,” Tonkery said of Fields. “I think he was excited to come play in the Big 12 and just in practice with him, his footwork and how hard he played and how he was a great tackler and always just excited to be on the field and have fun. I was excited that he decided to come here and play for us.”

Tonkery plans to put his energy land management degree from WVU to use and pursue a career in the oil & gas industry.

