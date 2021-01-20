Advertisement

Fairmont State Men’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Fighting Falcons’ next three games are postponed
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Farimont State men’s basketball has paused team activities due to COVID-19 protocols, as announced by the school’s athletic director Greg Bamberger Wednesday.

As a result, the Fighting Falcons’ next three games have been postponed. This includes today’s contest at Notre Dame College, Saturday’s home game against Alderson Broaddus and next Wednesday’s home matchup against Concord.

Fairmont State will work with the Mountain East Conference and the three schools to reschedule the games for later in the season. On Jan. 6, FSU’s women’s basketball team paused all activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

