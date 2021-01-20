Gary L. Haught Gary L. Haught, 77, of the Winfield Community, Fairmont, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 26, 1943, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of Ivan D. Haught and Virginia Pearl (Satterfield) Haught. Gary graduated from East Fairmont High School. He served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Winfield United Methodist Church. He was retired from Westinghouse, after 42 years of employment. He enjoyed trucks and antique cars. He most of all enjoyed spending time with his only grandchild, Addie. She was his shining star. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Lou (Forquer) Haught; daughter, Deanna Lynn Alkire and her husband, Kevin Alkire; and granddaughter, Adalynn Rose Alkire. Also surviving him are a brother, Ronald D. Haught and his wife Mary; sisters Wanda A. Rogers and Cheryl Kirk, all of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lohman D. Haught; a sister, Betty J. VanGilder; and a brother, Ivan, at infancy; and brothers in law, Dale VanGilder, Robert Hepler and Luke Rogers. Friends may call Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 1 – 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 – 11 a.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Randy Vincent officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by Marion County Veterans Council Honor Guard. The family would like to thank WVU Hospice Care, the staff of Floor 10 Southeast of Ruby Memorial Hospital and the Veteran’s Hospital of Clarksburg, for all the care and support given to Gary and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the any Veterans organization in honor of Gary Haught. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

