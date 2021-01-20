Governor appoints WVDEP Cabinet Secretary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Harold Ward as the as Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP).

Governor Justice made the announcement on Wednesday.

Ward previously served as the WVDEP’s Deputy Secretary of Operations and Director of the Division of Mining and Reclamation, where he oversaw all operational components of the WVDEP, as well as the agency’s mining regulatory program.

“Harold Ward has been a superstar in the WVDEP for a long time and the work he’s done during my administration, leading our Division of Mining and Reclamation, has been truly incredible,” Gov. Justice said. “I have all the confidence in the world that he will do a fantastic job as our new Secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection.”

“I am honored to be appointed to this position by Governor Justice,” Ward said. “The WVDEP has thrived under the leadership of Governor Justice and Secretary Caperton. I hope to maintain that momentum as we continue to serve the people of West Virginia and protect our state’s air, land, and water.”

The previous WVDEP Cabinet Secretary, Austin Caperton, is transitioning to a new role outside of state government.

“I’d like to once again thank Austin for his four years of incredible service to the people of West Virginia and for his many, many years of friendship,” Gov. Justice said. “He has been a shining light in my administration since day one and, while I’m sad to see him leave, I know he has some wonderful opportunities in front of him, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

