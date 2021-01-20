Advertisement

GRAPHIC: New York man charged with assaulting officer during Capitol riots

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - One of the people involved in the Capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in New York, officials said.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III faces charges for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; entering restricted building or grounds; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the riots, Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was pinned between rioters and the terrace archway leading to the Capitol.

Prosecutors say McCaughey can be see in a video using a clear police shield to physically push against the left side of the officer’s body.

He is also heard telling the officer, “You are going to get squished. Just go home.”

McCaughey is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
COVID-19 vaccines now available to W.Va. residents 65-years-old and older
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Accident Generic
Woman hit and killed by vehicle on Grafton Road, Sheriff says
After the loss of two loved ones, Michelle Fleming dedicated her world record-breaking...
Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing
Health officials report 1,011 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.
Health officials report 1,011 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Biden enters the White House grounds after he was sworn in as president. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden enters White House grounds
At least three people have been killed in an explosion at a building in the center of Madrid
At least three people have been killed in an explosion at a building in the center of Madrid
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a...
Wall Street hits records amid profit reports, inauguration
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine