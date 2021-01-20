Health officials report 857 new cases of COVID-19, 21 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 857 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 111,677.

134,037 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 26,162 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 21 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 1,836.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old male from Fayette County, a 46-year old male from Raleigh County, a 78-year old male from Pleasants County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 55-year old female from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Jackson County, a 75-year old female from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Mercer County, a 92-year old male from Harrison County, a 92-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old female from Fayette County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 88-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Upshur County, and a 65-year old male from Marion County.

“We take the reporting of these deaths very seriously,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all West Virginians to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”

DHHR officials said 26,217 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 655 patients are currently hospitalized, 161 patients are in ICU, and 79 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,018), Berkeley (8,227), Boone (1,315), Braxton (694), Brooke (1,801), Cabell (6,556), Calhoun (191), Clay (306), Doddridge (369), Fayette (2,204), Gilmer (539), Grant (932), Greenbrier (2,083), Hampshire (1,257), Hancock (2,344), Hardy (1,107), Harrison (4,114), Jackson (1,510), Jefferson (3,059), Kanawha (10,439), Lewis (737), Lincoln (1,054), Logan (2,160), Marion (2,977), Marshall (2,593), Mason (1,405), McDowell (1,145), Mercer (3,737), Mineral (2,331), Mingo (1,795), Monongalia (6,574), Monroe (834), Morgan (830), Nicholas (957), Ohio (3,154), Pendleton (492), Pleasants (732), Pocahontas (521), Preston (2,266), Putnam (3,578), Raleigh (3,769), Randolph (2,008), Ritchie (508), Roane (410), Summers (641), Taylor (920), Tucker (422), Tyler (515), Upshur (1,307), Wayne (2,149), Webster (223), Wetzel (924), Wirt (303), Wood (6,192), Wyoming (1,449).

