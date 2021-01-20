Advertisement

Join 5 Sports Podcast Facebook Live Chat Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Comment your thoughts on new high school basketball four-class realignment
5 Sports Podcast Episode 2: Jarrod and Jaidyn West
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On episode 2 of the 5 Sports Podcast, co-hosts Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau welcome Notre Dame boys basketball head coach Jarrod West and junior guard Jaidyn West.

This week’s conversation surrounded the new high school basketball four-class alignment that will debut in 2021. The Fighting Irish will move up from Class A to Class AAA.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 3:30 p.m., click here and join Darren Zaslau at the WDTV 5 Live Desk on Facebook live to preview this week’s episode. Make sure to participate in the conversation and comment your thoughts on the new high school basketball class alignments to have your opinions read live.

