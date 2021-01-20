Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! We began the day very wintry and squally with strong winds and bands of snow moving through our area. At some points, visibility was reduced and made for some dangerous driving. This afternoon, the cold front responsible has moved off to our east and we’re back to seeing mostly to partly skies with sun. Conditions will be relatively quiet for the next several days. Tomorrow’s low will be about average at 22F, but with plenty of sun in the forecast, we could see a high of 42F. Expect some chilly morning this weekend and our next shot of inclement weather is expected to arrive on Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 22

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild: High 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 31

