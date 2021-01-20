Advertisement

Man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilman indicted on several charges

Antonio DeJesus (left) allegedly shot Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot (right).
Antonio DeJesus (left) allegedly shot Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot (right).(WDTV)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Antonio Dejesus, the man accused of shooting Clarksburg Councilman Jimmy Malfregeot in September, has been indicted on multiple charges.

Dejesus, 34, has been indicted on one count of malicious assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of assault during commission of a felony, one count of use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of wanton endangerment involving firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by person prohibited from possessing firearm.

These indictments have been returned by the January 2021 term of the Harrison County Grand Jury.

