Marion Health Department cuts ribbon on new coronavirus response hub

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “Other counties are asking how we are doing so well.”

Lloyd White, the county health administrator, took a second to brag about his staff and their work in the coronavirus response to Marion County leaders gathered in a small outlet of the developing Middletown Commons.

What was likely envisioned to be a small retail shop is now home to the Marion County COVID-19 center. Health officials will use the outlet as a forward operating base for vaccinations, immunizations and as a call center.

“It takes a huge weight off of our shoulders,” White said.

The call center comes at a time when spreading information about the vaccine is vital. But the health department did not have the capabilities to keep up with the call volume they were receiving.

“We are still doing case investigation and contact tracing. We had five lines coming in. But with the number of calls, we can’t answer the phone and provide the information that needs to be provided,” White said.

With the help of the Marion County Office of Emergency Management, the call center was created. Staffed by four people, Marion County residents are able to call in and have their questions answered quickly.

The center is also equipped with a freezer that can hold the Pfizer vaccine and tablets to track patient information, streamlining the process for vaccinations.

“The state has a plan now to do the vaccination clinics on a regional level,” White said. “What that tells me is that those in Marion County will have to travel to Mon County. We know that transportation is a barrier to healthcare, it always has been, yet we are not making it any easier. So our goal is to be able to do the vaccinations right here in our county so our folks don’t have to travel.”

Marion County staff also shared their enthusiasm for the new center. After months of coronavirus testing outside, moving indoors is a blessing.

“You know, with winter time coming - harsh weather. We simply can not subject our staff to those harsh conditions anymore,” White said.

The phone number for the call center is 304-816-3769. Information and vaccine registration can be found on the Marion County Health Department Facebook or at http://www.marionlhdwv.org/covid19vaccineregistration.

