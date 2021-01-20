Monongalia County Board of Education discusses new in-person plan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Monongalia County Schools requested a waiver to continue with remote learning. Despite the state mandate for in-person learning.

State Superintendent Clayton Burch recommened that the waiver be denied. Burch said 47 percent of teachers would be vaccinated and recommended a blended learning model.

The Monongalia County Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss the return to in person instruction.

The board decided that if the waiver is denied by the West Virginia Board of Education. Monongalia County Schools would use a blended learning plan begining on January 21.

If the waiver was accepted. They planned to stick by their originial decision to continue with fully remote learning through February 12.

The waiver for Monongalia County Schools was set to be discussed at a state board of education meeting, January 20.

