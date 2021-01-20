Nancy Lane Hibbs Nancy Lane Hibbs, 70, of Pleasant Valley (Fairmont) WV, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Donald “Don” Wayne Hibbs, son Christopher Lee Hibbs and sisters Judy Simmons, Mary L. Dillow (Tom Tonkovich), Sandra Kay Vilar, and Donna Hawkins. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nephews: Traci (Joey) Childers, Tyler (Emily) Childers, Paxton Childers, Taylor Childers (Chris) Collett, Cade Collett, Blaine Collett, Laura (Thomas) Kearns, Andrew B. Carter, Erin Vilar (fiancée Justin Shoemoker), Aiden Morrison, Ryan Vilar, Jessica Hawkins, Jackson Montiel, Ashleigh Vorrhees (fiancée Michael DeNalte), Andrew Vorrhees, Blaine Vorrhees, Elijah Hawkins, and David Ezra Hawkins. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Dale Dillow and Florence Holly (Rowan) Dillow; her mother- and father-in-law Hallie “Toasie” (Satterfield) Hibbs and Harold Wayne Hibbs; nephew Jacob Hawkins and a brother-in-law Don Simmons. She graduated from East Fairmont High School class of 1969. Nancy retired after 39 years in Patient Accounting as Head Cashier at Fairmont General Hospital. She also volunteered in the community early in her adult life for the Junior Women’s Club in Fairmont and the Cub Scouts. She loved shopping for gifts, NASCAR and racing, vacations in Las Vegas and the beach, and gardening. Here nieces and nephews referred to her as the Snow White of Pleasant Valley as her gardens were always perfectly manicured and the animals were always fed. She will long be remembered for her perfectly coordinated outfits, her generosity and compassion, her love of family and friends, and her chocolate and peanut butter fudge! At the deceased request, there will be no viewing or service. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to West Virginia Caring Hospice, 3347 University Ave, Morgantown, WV 26505, Marion County Humane Society, 2731 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

