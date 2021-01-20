Advertisement

Notre Dame Boys Basketball Embracing Transition to Class AAA

2019-2020: 19-6 overall, Class A Region II champions
Notre Dame preparing for jump to AAA
Notre Dame preparing for jump to AAA
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Moving up from Class A to Class AAA wasn’t forced upon Notre Dame boys basketball. Instead, it was a choice.

The Fighting Irish are one of five boys basketball teams across the state that elected to play up in 2021. ND had the option to play in Class AA due to its student enrollment.

Head coach Jarrod West and his Fighting Irish, though, opted to play to larger schools to see where they stand against teams they wouldn’t typically play. The Irish return all of their players, including three senior starters in Kobe Martino, Clay Martino and Elijah Goodman.

West’s son, junior guard Jaidyn West also is back after being named all-state second team last year averaging 21 points, six rebounds and five steals per game. He helped lead ND to win the Class A Region II title last year and to a 19-6 overall record. The Irish earned the No. 4 seed in the state tournament before it was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Notre Dame will play in Class AAA Section Region II Section II this year joining Lewis County, Liberty, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd.

