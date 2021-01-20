Pet Helpers: Lucy

This little cutie is Lucy! She is (maybe) beagle chihuahua mix? 2 years old and about 12lbs.

Lucy is very sweet, house trained, does well in a crate, gets along with the other dogs in her foster home and loves to play.

Lucy has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated and micro chipped. If you would lke tobgive this pretty girl her forever you can find our application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application her adoption fee is 150.00 she is being fostered in Morgantown WV.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.