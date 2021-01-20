Police investigating alleged stabbing at residence in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police responded to a 911 call of an alleged stabbing in the Adamston Area in Clarksburg, according to the Harrison County 911 office.

Police say the victim was stabbed at a residence and then fled to Dollar Tree to call 911. Police described the wound as more like a “cut” rather than a “stab.”

The 911 call came in around 5:15 pm on Wednesday. The Anmoore Fire Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison Co EMS, and State Police responded to the scene.

An investigation is still under way.

