President Biden will unroll over a dozen executive orders this week, few are expected to affect West Virginians lives

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just before noon, President Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States. Before sundown, he was already shaping the government.

“The new president is going to start moving us in a way he campaigned on and said he was going to move us in,” said Dr. Greg Noone, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Law at Fairmont State University.

The executive orders are a tradition among modern presidents. But, explains Noone, became more prevalent under the Obama administration as a way to bypass Congressional roadblocks.

President Biden is expected to sign 17 executive orders in his first few days in office.

“Many of them will not effect anyone in West Virginia. Many of them will not affect really a lot of people,” Noone said.

Of the 17, most are dedicated to rolling back Trump era policies including the rejoining the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Accords and stopping the border wall construction.

Pres. Biden will also continue some Trump policies. He is expected to ask the CDC to continue the moratorium on evictions and continue the pause on student loan payments.

Others are more symbolic like the federal mask mandate, signed late Wednesday afternoon, that enforces mask wearing on federal property.

While only a few of these will touch the lives of West Virginians, opponents in the state are preparing to rebuff the president’s actions.

President Biden’s environmental protections and aim to kill the Keystone XL pipeline drew ire from Senator Shelley Moore Capito Wednesday before the President was sworn in.

“President-elect Biden’s policies from Day One hurt American workers and our economy. Killing the Keystone XL pipeline and rejoining the Paris Agreement will eliminate good-paying jobs. This virtue signaling comes at the expense of low-income and rural families that rely upon industries opposed by liberal environmental groups. My constituents and I have not forgotten the harm brought by this approach under the Obama administration. In these next four years, it is imperative that Congress aggressively exercises oversight and pushes back on the worst impulses of Washington bureaucrats when it comes to West Virginians’ way of life.”

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, last week, continued to tout his goals of obstructing the President’s agenda through legal action.

We are ready for @JoeBiden’s first day and prepared for vigorous and civil litigation if necessary.



Hope for the best fellow Americans, but prepare for some real challenges ahead.



We’re going to need everyone’s help to #DefendAmerica



West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) January 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.