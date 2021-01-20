Russell Eugene Francis Russell Eugene Francis, 83, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home. He was born in Elkins on January 25, 1937 a son of the late Russell S. and Vera Wamsley Francis. He was a graduate of East Fairmont High School, where he played trombone in the band and attended Fairmont State University. He proudly served his country in United State Army National Guard. Following his military service, he worked for Bond and Annon Pharmacies, Owens-Illinois, Westinghouse, and Eastern Electric. He was a member of New Life Worship Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Russell was musically talented, he could sing, and play the guitar or any instrument. He also enjoyed working on cars and was a talented musician. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Vera Lou Bell Francis; two sons Robert R. Francis of Fairmont and William Francis of Fairmont; one daughter Barbara Quisenberry of Fairmont; one brother Robert Francis of Fairmont, seven grandchildren Sean, Emily, Mary, Michelle, Crystal, Brittany, and Renee, fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter Brenda Lou Bunner; three grandson, and three sisters Regina Ray, Juanita Haun and Anna Lee Mick. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Ray, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honors Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

