Senator Manchin to work with Biden Administration on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in W.Va.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin said he is working with the Biden Administration on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in West Virginia.

“I am aware of the scarcity of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout West Virginia and remain disappointed by the Trump Administration’s failure to get these vaccines to the people that need them,” Manchin said in a statement released on Wednesday.

He went on to add, “Congress has provided significant funding to make more vaccines available to more people, including nearly $9 billion in the most recent COVID-19 relief package. I am working with the incoming Biden Administration to get more vaccines to West Virginia, so that state and local leaders can plan for the appropriate vaccines they should have had all along. While it may take some time to right the ship, help is on the way.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.