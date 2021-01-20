State BOE responds to counties not following their mandate

NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - Three counties in our region aren’t following the state board of education’s order that was effective beginning on the 19th.

Marion, Gilmer and Taylor county are the last counties in the state still going against the state Board of Education’s mandate to have students return back to school in-person.

“We’re not going to do what the governor says, we’re not going to do what the state board says, we’re going to do A, B, C, D and do it our way and they are not going to do it their way, it’s not going to happen,” said State Board of Education President Miller Hall.

Marion county voted Tuesday night that it would do countywide remote learning in both red and orange on the map, when the state only calls for remote learning for high schools that are in red counties. Gilmer county is still working on a plan, but right now they’re following in the footsteps of Marion. As for Taylor county, they plan to keep their classrooms closed for the remainder of this week and next with the board planning to meet again on the 29th to discuss the rest of the school year further.

State board officials say there’s not that much time left on the clock.

“I need a justifiable reason, that I have not heard, and otherwise I am prepared to take action on the 26th,” said State Superintendent Clayton Burch.

“Three districts sit here and say, ‘we can’t get it done,’ they going to get it done. If not, we’ll do it for them,” said Hall.

The State Board decided that they will give the counties until next Tuesday the 26th to come up with a plan that fits their mandate from January 13th.

