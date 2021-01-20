West Virginia University classes cancelled until 1:00 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has cancelled classes on the Morgantown campus until 1 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 20. due to weather and road conditions, the university announced.

In-person classes with a start time of 1 pm are canceled. Online classes and those in hybrid form that are scheduled to meet today will not be affected and will continue as planned.

The university says, if students cannot get to class because of adverse weather or road conditions, they should contact their instructors as soon as possible. Tests and assignments due prior to 1 pm Wednesday will be due at the next class period. If faculty are unable to get to class, they are also asked to notify their students as soon as possible so that students do not embark on unnecessary travel.

