Wisdom to Wealth- Jan. 20

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
John Halterman: Would you like to start saving for your future in a tax-free manner in 2021? Well, let me give you five quick rundowns. Number one, if you have a 410k that offers the 401k Roth, then absolutely invest in it. And it would be really sweet if they give you free money as a match. Number two, a Roth IRA. It allows you to put up to six-thousand dollars per year into it. Number three, your HSA, health savings plan, if you have that, definitely take advantage of it because it’s tax-free down the road. Number four, tax-free municipal bonds. The only downside is, you may not get a lot of earnings. And then number five, cash value life insurance. And I gotta tell you, I have a preference. It’s going to be more the over-funded universal life versus a whole life plan. For more answers and a tax-free future, call us or visit our website today.

