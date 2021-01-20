Advertisement

Woman hit and killed by vehicle on Grafton Road, Sheriff says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Grafton Road on Sunday night, according to Monongalia County Sheriff Perry Palmer.

The accident happened in front of Whitetail Crossing on Sunday, Jan. 17. at approximately 6:14 pm, officials say.

The woman was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, but later died of her injuries. No names have been released at this time. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department in investigating.

