WVU to welcome Kansas State back to action for first time in 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will look to keep its five-game winning streak going tomorrow hosting Kansas State at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats have had their past five games postponed and haven’t played since Dec. 21, 2020. The team paused all activities on Dec. 30 due to confirmed coronavirus cases within the program. KSU brings in a 5-4 overall record and is 0-2 in Big 12 play.

Kansas State is led in scoring by Ayoka Lee who averages 17 points and seven rebounds per game. Christianna Carr is the only other Wildcat averaging double figures notching 13 points and five rebounds per contest.

The teams split the two-game series last year. The Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats in Manhattan, 74-63 in January, before being edged at home in February, 56-55.

West Virginia enters play at 10-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play. Kysre Gondrezick, who was unavailable to play in Saturday’s 67-59 win over Oklahoma State, is expected to be back in the lineup against KSU. The redshirt-senior guard leads the Mountaineers in scoring averaging 20 points per game.

