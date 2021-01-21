Advertisement

Anna Hamelin's Morning Forecast | January 21st, 2021

Plenty of sun for the weekend!
2 Day
2 Day(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The morning begins with some strong wind gusts, but we calm down headed into the afternoon. We see bursts of sunshine through the day, and warm up to the low 40s. Friday is a bit cloudier and cold, with highs in the mid 30s, but we remain dry. We drop into the low 20s headed into Saturday morning, and then only warm up to the low 30s, possibly not even warning up to the freezing mark despite a sunny afternoon. Sunday is mostly cloudy but we reach a high around 40, though some precipitation heads in late Sunday and continues through the night. We see a rain/snow mix overnight, which turns to rain during the day with snow in the mountains. This rain switches back to snow again in the evening, and a mix persists overnight. Tuesday morning, we continue to see both rain and snow, and we see a snowy afternoon. The precipitation begins to clear Tuesday evening, and Wednesday is calmer with temperatures in the mid 30s. Clouds build Thursday morning though, bringing snow for the afternoon and evening, making for a tough commute as the system clears out Friday morning.

Today: We see some scattered cloud cover and strong winds, but a warm day. High: 42.

Tonight: We drop to the mid 20s but remain dry. Low: 26.

Friday: A chilly day with more clouds. High: 36.

Saturday: A very chilly day with sun. High: 28.

