Casondra Sue “Candy” Freeman Casondra Sue “Candy” Freeman, 58, of Clarksburg, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband by her side following a lengthy illness. She was born on March 13, 1962 in Clarksburg, a daughter of David Allen Toothman and Barbara Virginia Keith Toothman, both of Clarksburg. She is also survived by her husband of 39 years, Bradley Freeman, whom she married on March 14, 1981. She is also survived by her son Jason B. Freeman and his wife Allison of Clear Springs, MD; five granddaughters, Jozie Gladhill, Gwen Gladhill, Maggie Gladhill, Emmy Freeman and Addie Freeman; and one brother Brian Toothman of Clarksburg and one niece Leah Toothman of FL; and many other nieces and nephews whom she loved. Candy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Denver Glen Keith and Goldia Keith and her paternal grandparents Harold Toothman and Goldie Toothman. She was a 1980 graduate of WI High School and she loved acting, performing in many plays in the Clarksburg Arts Center. She also loved to dance. Candy was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother and sister, who loved spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Family and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 10:00 am with Reverend Jon Hayes presiding. Interment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Quiet Dell.

Casondra Sue “Candy” Freeman (Casondra Sue “Candy” Freeman)