Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | January 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw some snow in the Appalachians yesterday, but tonight will be different, for we will be dry. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-20s. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, as a low-pressure system to our north will bring southerly air into WV. As a result, warm air will push in and cause us to reach the 40s, much warmer than average. However, southwesterly winds will be breezy, with gusts above 20 mph likely, so temperatures will feel cooler. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds in North-Central West Virginia, with any chances of precipitation mostly confined to southern West Virginia for the morning and afternoon. In short, tomorrow will be dry. Heading into Friday, the cold front, which will be dry, will drop us back into the seasonable mid-30s, with more cloudy skies. Heading into the weekend, we’ll see more dry conditions, as an area of high pressure builds over us and keeps us dry. It will be a bit cold, however, with highs in the low-30s expected and lows in the teens. Heading into next Monday morning, a low-pressure system will come in and bring precipitation into our region for the day, with rain expected for the lowlands and, possibly, some rain/snow mix in the mountains. Depending on how slow the system is, we might see rain showers for Tuesday morning. In short, try to enjoy the dry weather for these next few days.

Tonight: We’ll see some clearing in WV for tonight, which will allow for some cooling to take place. At least we’ll be dry. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: We’ll warm up big time tomorrow, as a low-pressure system drags warm air into WV. However, we’ll see some breezy winds, which will make temperatures feel cooler, as well as plenty of clouds. High: 44.

Friday: We’ll see more clouds for the day, but barring a snow flurry or two in the northernmost counties of WV, we’ll be dry. This is thanks to an area of high pressure from the northwest. High: 36.

Saturday: We’ll see more clear skies for the day, but we’ll also be chilly, with highs below 30. High: 28.

