Reed’s 33 not enough as Wesleyan falls to WV State, 94-89

Sophomore guard Jaylin Reed scored 33 points
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Wesleyan sophomore guard Jaylin Reed scored a career-high 33 points but it was not enough as the Bobcats (0-5) fell to West Virginia State, 94-89.

Daylin Lee added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats.

The Yellow Jackets were paced by 21 points from Glen Abram. Anthony Pittman added 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Wesleyan will travel to Charleston on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

