Reed’s 33 not enough as Wesleyan falls to WV State, 94-89

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Wesleyan sophomore guard Jaylin Reed scored a career-high 33 points but it was not enough as the Bobcats (0-5) fell to West Virginia State, 94-89.

Daylin Lee added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats.

The Yellow Jackets were paced by 21 points from Glen Abram. Anthony Pittman added 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Wesleyan will travel to Charleston on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.