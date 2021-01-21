UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead

Updated Story (01/22/2021, 1:24 PM):

Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennet told 5 News the suspect made terroristic threats that police believed would be acted upon. The suspect then barricaded himself in a bedroom at his residence, and is now dead. Law enforcement agencies were on the scene until around 1 a.m., and the incident is still under investigation. The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

Updated Story (01/21/2021, 11:00 PM):

SOUTH ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Chief Travis Bennett announced the shelter-in-place advisory for South Elkins has been lifted and there is no further threat to public safety related to this incident.

Police say they will release more information tomorrow as the investigation proceeds.

Updated Story (01/21/2021, 8:17 PM)

SOUTH ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement officers are on-scene at a house on Evans Drive in South Elkins, where a suspect is barricaded inside. Police say there are no other suspects at large.

Residents of the first ward neighborhood in South Elkins should continue to shelter in place and do not approach this area. The situation remains dangerous according to the Elkins Police Department.

Original Story (01/21/2021, 6:53 PM)

SOUTH ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents of the first ward neighborhood in South Elkins are advised to immediately shelter in place because of a police SWAT operation, announced the Elkins Police Department.

The shelter-in-place order is for the area bounded to the west by Georgetown Road/Livingston Avenue; to the north by Twelfth Street; and to the east and south by the Tygart River. The advisory also applies to the Bridgewater neighborhood.

Police say, until the all-clear is given, remain in your homes, do not go outside, stay away from windows and do not answer your door.

There is no further information at this time.

