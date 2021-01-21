Advertisement

West Virginia storms back to stun K-State, 65-56

Mountaineers closed the game on 21-0 run
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball (11-2) closed the game on a 21-0 run to storm back and defeat Kansas State (5-5), 65-56.

The Mountaineers trailed 56-44 with 3 minutes to play but strapped on the full court pressure to mount the fourth quarter comeback.

WVU was led by a career-high 23 points from forward Kari Niblack. Senior guard Kysre Gondrezick added 22 points and 4 rebounds. She scored the go-ahead bucket with one minute to play.

Kansas State was led by 16 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore forward Ayoka Lee. Christiana Carr added 15.

WVU’s next scheduled contest is next Wednesday, January 27 against Texas Tech.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
COVID-19 vaccines now available to W.Va. residents 65-years-old and older
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Accident Generic
Woman hit and killed by vehicle on Grafton Road, Sheriff says
After the loss of two loved ones, Michelle Fleming dedicated her world record-breaking...
Local woman breaks three world records for Fly Fishing
Spike in vehicle burglaries in Bridgeport, police say
Bridgeport sees spike in vehicle burglaries, police say

Latest News

Jaylin Reed
Reed’s 33 not enough as Wesleyan falls to WV State, 94-89
Fairmont State men's basketball
Fairmont State Men’s Basketball Pauses Team Activities Due to COVID-19 Protocols
5 Sports podcast episode 2
5 Sports Podcast Episode 2: Jarrod and Jaidyn West
Jarrod & Jaidyn West
5 sports podcast Episode 2: The Wests