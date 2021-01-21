West Virginia storms back to stun K-State, 65-56

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball (11-2) closed the game on a 21-0 run to storm back and defeat Kansas State (5-5), 65-56.

The Mountaineers trailed 56-44 with 3 minutes to play but strapped on the full court pressure to mount the fourth quarter comeback.

WVU was led by a career-high 23 points from forward Kari Niblack. Senior guard Kysre Gondrezick added 22 points and 4 rebounds. She scored the go-ahead bucket with one minute to play.

.@KysreRae FOR THE LEAD. 58-56 wvu with 1 to play. pic.twitter.com/pk9lFWQTja — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) January 21, 2021

Kansas State was led by 16 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore forward Ayoka Lee. Christiana Carr added 15.

WVU’s next scheduled contest is next Wednesday, January 27 against Texas Tech.

Last year, K-State stunned WVU 56-55 in Morgantown. Tonight, Mountaineers come back from 12 down in the fourth quarter to win, 65-56. Basketball gds had fun tonight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/SHSBDtpprG — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) January 21, 2021

