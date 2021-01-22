Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | January 22nd, 2021

Plenty of sun for the weekend!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Strong winds continue into the morning, with temperatures reaching the mid 30s. There is a chance for isolated scattered showers in the afternoon, but these clear by dinnertime. Temperatures drop down into the upper teens headed into Saturday, and winds decrease through the day as a high pressure system moves towards us from the west. Temperatures struggle to reach 30, so it is a chilly but clear day with a very sunny afternoon. Temperatures again drop to the teens overnight, with clouds building in the morning and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s during the day on Sunday. Around 5 PM, a rain/snow mix moves in. We see rain through the night, with potential for freezing rain on Monday morning. Monday is a rainy day, with temperatures in the low 40s. Rain persists through the day on Tuesday as well, and temperatures drop slightly to the upper 30. The system begins to break up on Tuesday afternoon and evening, so we should be dry by the time we wake up on Wednesday. The skies clear up for the end of the week, though a system brings precipitation to the southern part of West Virginia on Thursday, so any shift in the track of the system could send some rain and snow to our area as well.

Today: We see plenty of clouds, and some pop-up rain and flurries in the afternoon that quickly dissipate. High: 35.

Tonight: We drop to the mid teens but remain dry. Low: 18.

Saturday: A very chilly day with a sunny afternoon. High: 29.

Sunday: A cloudy day with rain and snow beginning in the evening. High: 39.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
Girl saves grandfather's life
10-year-old Buckhannon girl saves grandfather’s life via CPR
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan

Latest News

Hour-by-Hour Model showing conditions at 4 PM, January 24, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 23, 2021
Futurecast showing conditions at 1 PM, Saturday, January 23, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | January 22, 2021
Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 22, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for January 22, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for January 22, 2021