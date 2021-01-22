Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | January 22nd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Strong winds continue into the morning, with temperatures reaching the mid 30s. There is a chance for isolated scattered showers in the afternoon, but these clear by dinnertime. Temperatures drop down into the upper teens headed into Saturday, and winds decrease through the day as a high pressure system moves towards us from the west. Temperatures struggle to reach 30, so it is a chilly but clear day with a very sunny afternoon. Temperatures again drop to the teens overnight, with clouds building in the morning and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s during the day on Sunday. Around 5 PM, a rain/snow mix moves in. We see rain through the night, with potential for freezing rain on Monday morning. Monday is a rainy day, with temperatures in the low 40s. Rain persists through the day on Tuesday as well, and temperatures drop slightly to the upper 30. The system begins to break up on Tuesday afternoon and evening, so we should be dry by the time we wake up on Wednesday. The skies clear up for the end of the week, though a system brings precipitation to the southern part of West Virginia on Thursday, so any shift in the track of the system could send some rain and snow to our area as well.

Today: We see plenty of clouds, and some pop-up rain and flurries in the afternoon that quickly dissipate. High: 35.

Tonight: We drop to the mid teens but remain dry. Low: 18.

Saturday: A very chilly day with a sunny afternoon. High: 29.

Sunday: A cloudy day with rain and snow beginning in the evening. High: 39.

