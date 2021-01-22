COVID-19 IN W.Va: Active cases down by nearly 400

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 998 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Friday.

DHHR officials said 25,737 cases are currently active, meaning the active case count has decrease by 395 since Thursday.

146,469 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 35,991 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 7 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 1,856.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 92-year old male from Ohio County, a 72-year old male from Pleasants County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Gilmer County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 72-year old male from Wetzel County, an 81-year old male from Berkeley County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, a 95-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 95-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Tucker County, a 98-year old female from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Pleasants County, a 52-year old male from Marion County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, and an 80-year old female from Putnam County.

According to data from the DHHR, 638 patients are currently hospitalized, 167 patients are in ICU, and 88 patients are on ventilators.

