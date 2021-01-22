One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
Responders were alerted of the fire on West Main Street at 7:22 a.m.
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy confirmed to 5 News one person has died as a result of a vehicle death.
Crews respond to a vehicle fire in Clarksburg on West Main Street.
According to Harrison County 911 officials, responders were alerted at 7:22 a.m. Friday morning at the GoMart parking lot.
Stick with 5 News as this story develops.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.