Advertisement

Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rejected Ford’s argument that this version of the airbags didn’t need to be replaced.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are different, they’re still like a version in the previous recalls and safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Ford will replace the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
Girl saves grandfather's life
10-year-old Buckhannon girl saves grandfather’s life via CPR
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months
An explosion at First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California, is under investigation. No...
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
A witness says the police car arrived at the scene and then it was driven through the crowd of...
Wash. officer strikes, injures at least 1 with vehicle while clearing street race
Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people demanding the release of opposition leader...
Tens of thousands take to Russian streets to protest Navalny arrest
Three Black teens, ages 17 and 16, say they were the victims of racial profiling by Target...
Police: Black teens wrongly detained at Target in California