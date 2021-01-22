Advertisement

Guard troops head home after helping secure Biden inaugural

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:05 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after President Joe Biden’s inauguration went off with only a handful of minor arrests and incidents, more than 15,000 National Guard members are preparing to leave Washington, D.C. and head home.

The National Guard Bureau said Thursday that of the nearly 26,000 Guard troops deployed to D.C. for the inaugural, just 10,600 remain on duty. The bureau said the Guard is helping states with coordination and the logistics so that troops can get home.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post and Politico reported that hundreds of Guard troops were forced out of areas of the Capitol they had been using for rest breaks and were relocated to a nearby garage. Photos of the troops in the garage drew outrage from lawmakers.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran, tweeted: “Just made a number of calls and have been informed Capitol Police have apologized to the Guardsmen and they will be allowed back into the complex tonight. I’ll keep checking to make sure they are.”

After midnight, Duckworth tweeted an update: “Troops are now all out of the garage. Now I can go to bed.” Politico reported that they had been allowed back into the Capitol.

Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into D.C. by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting. Military aircraft crowded the runways at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, carrying Guard members into the region in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Guard forces were scattered around the city, helping to secure the Capitol, monuments, Metro entrances and the perimeter of central D.C., which was largely locked down for several days leading up to Wednesday’s inaugural ceremony.

The U.S. Secret Service announced that the special security event for the inauguration officially ended at noon Thursday.

The Guard said that it may take several days to make all the arrangements to return the 15,000 home, but it should be complete in five to 10 days. Guard members will have to turn in equipment, make travel plans and go through COVID-19 screening.

Some local law enforcement agencies have asked for continued assistance from the Guard, so roughly 7,000 troops are expected to stay in the region through the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
Girl saves grandfather's life
10-year-old Buckhannon girl saves grandfather’s life via CPR
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months
An explosion at First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California, is under investigation. No...
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
A witness says the police car arrived at the scene and then it was driven through the crowd of...
Wash. officer strikes, injures at least 1 with vehicle while clearing street race
Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people demanding the release of opposition leader...
Tens of thousands take to Russian streets to protest Navalny arrest
Three Black teens, ages 17 and 16, say they were the victims of racial profiling by Target...
Police: Black teens wrongly detained at Target in California