Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | January 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s Friday!! And it was a chilly one as temperatures only reached into the mid 30′s. The winds made it feel more like the high 20′s for many. Tonight we’ll stay mostly cloudy and temperatures are expected to drop down into the high teens, but with the winds, many of us will feel wind chills into the low teen or high single digits. There will also be a chance of some passing snow flurries early on Saturday, but don’t expect any accumulation with that. Temperatures will stay low on Saturday and the added wind will keep those wind chills down as well. Sunday morning will be slightly colder than Saturday morning, but with plenty of breaks in the clouds, the temperatures should make it up to 40F. A wintry mix of clouds will start rolling in on Sunday night and it looks like all of Monday will be quite a rainy day. Rain will hang over till Tuesday, but a slow clearing is expected.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low 22

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild: High 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 35

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 31

