No. 14 West Virginia set to return to action on Saturday in Manhattan

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s basketball is set to return to action on Saturday afternoon at Kansas State at 4 p.m.

The Mountaineers have not played a game in two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. The Mountaineers were not able to meet the Big 12 minimum of 6 players required to compete.

“In 43 years of being in this business, this is unchartered waters,” head coach Bob Huggins said on Thursday.

The Mountaineers have rescheduled two of the three games that were postponed these past two weeks. They will now play a home-and-home with Baylor in February followed by games at Texas and TCU. The Mountaineers final conference game is slated for February 27 against Kansas State at the Coliseum, but their game against Oklahoma State has yet to be rescheduled.

“I’m not afraid to play Baylor two times in two days or play Texas at Texas, but I’m afraid of the unknown because I don’t know how to prepare for the unknown.,” Huggins said.

