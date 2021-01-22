Preston LB Bishoff commits to Alderson Broaddus

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston honorable mention all-state linebacker Ayden Bishoff recently committed to Alderson Broaddus to play football.

He chose AB over a preferred walk-on offer from Division I Campbell University as well as offers from DII’s WV Wesleyan, Concord & Wheeling.

“There’s some crazy athletes at the DI level so I kinda put it on myself ‘do I want to go the preferred walk-on route and maybe never get a chance to play ever again?’”, Bishoff said. “Me & my family talked and I decided that I didn’t want to just go to school for school. I wanted to play football, so I would rather have a chance to get on the field and I feel like I will have the chance to do that at AB.”

Bishoff compiled 286 tackles in the past three seasons for the Knights, including 97 as a senior, was a All Big Ten honoree all four years of high school and an honorable mention all state selection the past two seasons. He is the only player from Preston’s Class of 2021 to commit to play college football and just the third college player from Preston in the last five years.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.