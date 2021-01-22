Advertisement

Preston LB Bishoff commits to Alderson Broaddus

2020 Honorable Mention All-State
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston honorable mention all-state linebacker Ayden Bishoff recently committed to Alderson Broaddus to play football.

He chose AB over a preferred walk-on offer from Division I Campbell University as well as offers from DII’s WV Wesleyan, Concord & Wheeling.

“There’s some crazy athletes at the DI level so I kinda put it on myself ‘do I want to go the preferred walk-on route and maybe never get a chance to play ever again?’”, Bishoff said. “Me & my family talked and I decided that I didn’t want to just go to school for school. I wanted to play football, so I would rather have a chance to get on the field and I feel like I will have the chance to do that at AB.”

Bishoff compiled 286 tackles in the past three seasons for the Knights, including 97 as a senior, was a All Big Ten honoree all four years of high school and an honorable mention all state selection the past two seasons. He is the only player from Preston’s Class of 2021 to commit to play college football and just the third college player from Preston in the last five years.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
Girl saves grandfather's life
10-year-old Buckhannon girl saves grandfather’s life via CPR
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan

Latest News

Alderson Broaddus men's basketball
Alderson Broaddus Men’s Basketball Gets Back to .500 Taking Down Concord, 75-66
Salem water polo
Salem Men’s Water Polo Falls to Gannon in Season-Opener, 21-11
Alderson Broaddus women's basketball
Alderson Broaddus Women’s Basketball Pulls Away from Fairmont State, 90-81
West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on January 23,...
No. 14 WVU Steamrolls Kansas State After COVID-19 Hiatus, 69-47
WVU fans
WVU to Allow 1,000 Spectators for Athletics Events at Coliseum