Advertisement

Rep. Greene files articles of impeachment against Biden

Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.(Source: Marjorie Taylor Greene campaign via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced on Thursday she submitted articles of impeachment against newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.

The effort is destined to go nowhere in a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

On Sunday, Greene was frozen out of her Twitter account for 12 hours for violating its terms of service.

Twitter accused her of going against its civic integrity policy by spreading election misinformation.

In a statement, Greene blasted what she calls “the borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few big tech companies have.”

She said her views aren’t inciting violence, they’re just conservative.

The social media platform is also cracking down on QAnon after its involvement in the Capitol riot.

Greene has expressed support for that group.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
Girl saves grandfather's life
10-year-old Buckhannon girl saves grandfather’s life via CPR
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months
An explosion at First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California, is under investigation. No...
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
A witness says the police car arrived at the scene and then it was driven through the crowd of...
Wash. officer strikes, injures at least 1 with vehicle while clearing street race
Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people demanding the release of opposition leader...
Tens of thousands take to Russian streets to protest Navalny arrest
Three Black teens, ages 17 and 16, say they were the victims of racial profiling by Target...
Police: Black teens wrongly detained at Target in California