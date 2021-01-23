Advertisement

10-year-old Buckhannon girl saves grandfather’s life via CPR

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 10-year-old girl performed CPR on her grandfather six days before Christmas. By doing so, she effectively helped save his life.

That girl is Serenity Farrabee of Buckhannon, and she’s grateful he’s alive.

Rob posey and his fiancé were sitting in their living room watching TV when Posey went into cardiac arrest. That’s when his granddaughter sprang to action.

“Me and my friend were just back in my room and I heard my nana yelling and he was just on the floor,” said Serenity.

She was performing CPR while her friend was calling 911.

“Back in 2019 we went to a CPR class,” she added.

Buckhannon Fire Chief J.T. Kimble responded to the scene and took over CPR in three minutes and two seconds. He says there is a zero percent survival rate for a cardiac arrest patient after 10 minutes.

“Your survival rates go down in rural communities, so the timeline is if someone already knows how to do CPR, it can extend those 10 minutes,” said Kimble.

As for Serenity, she doesn’t take anything for granted.

“Kids should learn CPR since. I know a lot of people who live with their grandparents,” she said.

