Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats

The suspect then barricaded himself in a bedroom at his residence, and is now dead.
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - It was an hours-long standoff that led police to issue a shelter-in-place order. Police spent six hours at a residence last night in Elkins to serve an arrest warrant, but had a different result.

“It was a shock to me, I mean I’ve lived here 30 years,” Paul Manolidis, an Elkins resident said.

The shock Manolidis experienced came from the house right next door. Police arrived to his neighbor’s home Thursday evening after being notified of a terroristic threat that could put those in the south Elkin’s area in danger.

“We had information and contact prior with the suspect to that and we had every reason to believe that he was going to in fact barricade himself inside the residence, and upon arriving on scene that’s exactly what happened,” Elkins Police Chief, Travis Bennett said.

Police tried to force the suspect out by using chemical irritants, but even with that attempt the suspect refused to exit the home.

“We could see a lot of it going on but we couldn’t see everything,” Manolidis said.

Chief Bennett said the suspect had the home heavily fortified.

“We went through exhausted measures to negotiate with the suspect,” he said.

Chief Bennett confirmed it ended with the suspect taking his own life.

“I never dreamed something like that would go on,” Mandolidis said.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and they won’t be releasing the suspects name at this time.

