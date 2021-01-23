Glenville State Men’s Basketball’s next two games postponed due to COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference announced on Friday that Glenville State’s next two games against West Liberty (Jan. 23) & Frostburg State (Jan. 27) have been postponed.

The 24th-ranked Pioneers are off to a 5-0 start for the first time in six decades.

MEC Announces Basketball Schedule Updates (Jan. 22) https://t.co/BrrrzZ4Ney — GSC Pioneers (@GSCpioneers) January 22, 2021

Additionally, Alderson Broaddus will now visit Concord on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Battlers original game against Fairmont State was postponed as the Falcons are on a COVID pause.

