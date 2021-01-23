Glenville State Men’s Basketball’s next two games postponed due to COVID-19
Pioneers are 5-0
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference announced on Friday that Glenville State’s next two games against West Liberty (Jan. 23) & Frostburg State (Jan. 27) have been postponed.
The 24th-ranked Pioneers are off to a 5-0 start for the first time in six decades.
Additionally, Alderson Broaddus will now visit Concord on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Battlers original game against Fairmont State was postponed as the Falcons are on a COVID pause.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.