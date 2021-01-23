Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | January 23, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be a bit cloudy, but as high pressure continues moving to our north, we’ll stay dry. Lows will be in the teens to low-20s tonight, so we’ll be cold, but at least we’ll stay dry. Tomorrow afternoon, a disturbance will roll in and bring plenty of rain and snow showers for the area. Highs in the mid- to upper-30s will likely melt some of the snow, but some roads might become slippery tomorrow, especially as we head into the evening hours. The system sticks around until the early-overnight hours, giving us a break from the rain until Monday morning. On Monday morning, a low-pressure system lifts up into WV, bringing plenty of rain in the lowlands. Some of this rain will be heavy at times, which will make for very slick conditions. In the northeastern Appalachians, some freezing rain and wintry mix is likely, although it will depend on how cold temperatures get. With highs in the low-40s expected for the lowlands, the region should see mostly rain. It’s likely that over an inch of rain will fall in parts of NCWV, which will mean some slick roads, and possibly even patches of nuisance flooding, so give yourself extra time when traveling on those roads for Monday. The system fully leaves by Tuesday evening, giving us a break from the precipitation for Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. Then around Wednesday night into Thursday, another low-pressure system will swing close to the Mountain State, this time bringing rain/snow showers into the state, as well as highs in the low-30s. After Thursday night, high pressure will dry us out for the weekend. In short, next week will be messy, so take it slow on those roads and be safe in your travels.

Tonight: It’s going to be another calm night if you’re heading out, but it will be chilly. Lows will be in the teens to low-20s. Upper-level clouds start coming in. Low: 19.

Tomorrow: A disturbance sweeps into WV for Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing rain/snow mix at first, with some rain transitioning to snow later in the evening. We’ll start out warm, with highs in the upper-30s. High: 39.

Monday: An area of low-pressure lifts into WV for the day, bring widespread rain to much of the state. Many areas will see over half-an-inch of rain, with some areas seeing more than an inch. This will definitely mean slick roads, and combined with the possibility of melting snow and heavy rainfall at times, this might even cause some nuisance flooding, although it’s still too early to truly tell. We’ll be watching this system closely, but the lesson is, take your time when driving on Monday, as roads will definitely be slick. High: 42.

Tuesday: Some more rain for Tuesday morning, but by the late-afternoon, any remaining precipitation is gone. Highs will be in the low-50s, as warm air flows into WV. HIgh: 53.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.