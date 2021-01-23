Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | January 22, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be another mostly dry night, although a snow flurry or two is possible. Temperatures will be bitterly cold tonight, as the cold front pushes east and allows for air from the north to spill into WV. Lows will be in the teens tonight, with wind chills values much lower. Tomorrow, high pressure will build north of us, allowing for sunshine to come in for the afternoon. We’ll see hgihs in the upper-20s. As the system moves east Sunday, a disturbance will bring rain and, possibly, some snow in the afternoon and evening hours. The system leaves in the late-evening, leaving overcast skies. At the start of next week, a low-pressure system will bring plenty of rain into the lowlands, with some rain/snow mix in the mountains. We’ll likely see over half an inch of rain in some areas, which will make roads slick, so be careful if traveling for Monday and for Tuesday. The system leaves Tuesday evening, giving us a break for Wednesday. Later in the week, we’ll see some more rain and even some snow. In short, enjoy the nice weather for the weekend, because next week will be messy.

Tonight: It’s going to be another chilly but mostly dry night, albeit with a snow flurry or two possible. Wind chills will be in the low-teens, possibly lower. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: We’ll see highs below 30 for most of NCWV, but we’ll at least see some clear skies. It’s going to be nice and dry for the weekend. Overnight, however, we’ll see lows in the teens. High: 29.

Sunday: Clouds start pouring from the west, and for the afternoon, a disturbance brings rain and, possibly, some snow showers into WV for the day. High: 41.

Monday: It’s a messy start to the week, as rain comes in for the early-morning and sticks around for much of the day. Roads will be slick. High: 44.

