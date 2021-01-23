Advertisement

NYT: Trump considered using DOJ attorney to undo Georgia election

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 2:20 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump considered using the Department of Justice to undo Georgia’s election results, according to a New York Times report.

The report says that DOJ lawyer Jeffrey Clark nearly convinced Trump to remove then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Clark allegedly told Rosen that Trump was going to have Clark replace him. Clark would then move to keep Congress from certifying the election results.

According to the newspaper, leadership at the DOJ said they would all resign if Rosen were fired, which helped sway Trump from removing him.

Clark told the New York Times that its story had unspecified inaccuracies.

He added that all his official communications were consistent with the law.

Trump declined to comment. The DOJ has not returned CNN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
Girl saves grandfather's life
10-year-old Buckhannon girl saves grandfather’s life via CPR
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden signs orders on food and unemployment aid as talks start on big aid plan

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months
An explosion at First Works Baptist Church in El Monte, California, is under investigation. No...
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
A witness says the police car arrived at the scene and then it was driven through the crowd of...
Wash. officer strikes, injures at least 1 with vehicle while clearing street race
Russian police arrested more than 3,000 people demanding the release of opposition leader...
Tens of thousands take to Russian streets to protest Navalny arrest
Three Black teens, ages 17 and 16, say they were the victims of racial profiling by Target...
Police: Black teens wrongly detained at Target in California