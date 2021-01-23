Advertisement

WVU Baseball reveals 2021 conference slate

Host Kansas from March 26-28 in first Big 12 series
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 14 WVU baseball has revealed its 24-game conference schedule for the 2021 season.

The Mountaineers will begin Big 12 play with a home series against Kansas from March 26-28.

They will host Texas Tech, TCU & Oklahoma with road games against Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State & Texas.

WVU will reveal its nonconference schedule in the coming days.

