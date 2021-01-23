Advertisement

WVU to Allow 1,000 Spectators for Athletics Events at Coliseum

Will begin Saturday, Jan. 30 for men’s basketball game vs. Florida
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University athletics department has announced it will allow 1,000 fans to attend its sporting events at the WVU Coliseum beginning Saturday, Jan. 30.

The new rule applies to attendance for WVU basketball, wrestling and gymnastics events and will begin on Saturday, Jan. 30 when the men’s basketball team hosts Florida. Priority will be given to families and guests of players and coaching staffs as well as a limited number of students and fans. Tickets, however, will not be sold publicly.

Eligible Mountaineer Athletic Club members at the Mountaineer Scholar level or higher will be contacted about ticket and parking availability this week. Information for students to receive men’s basketball tickets will be also be distributed next week. Ticketing information for WVU women’s basketball, gymnastics and wrestling will be released separately.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans back into the Coliseum for our home events,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “Safety will continue to be our priority as we still must manage the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is a start to getting Mountaineer fans back to where they want to be. We have put a lot of work into the Coliseum as we celebrate its 50th anniversary, and Jan. 30 will be a great moment when we can open the doors to a limited capacity.”

Face coverings will be required of all spectators entering the WVU Coliseum and should always be worn with the exception of when eating and drinking.

