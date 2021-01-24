Alderson Broaddus Men’s Basketball Gets Back to .500 Taking Down Concord, 75-66

ATHENS, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus earned its third win of the season downing Concord, 75-66.

Christian Miller-Cardwell scored a game-high 15 points for the Battlers. K.J. Walker and Lacey Watson each added 14 points for AB.

Seth Brown led Concord with 13 points. Da’Vion Moore added 12 for the Mountain Lions.

With the victory. the Battlers improve to 3-3 overall and 3-3 in MEC play.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.