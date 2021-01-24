Alderson Broaddus Women’s Basketball Pulls Away from Fairmont State, 90-81

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Head coach Summer Quesenberry has ignited a new fire at Alderson Broaddus as the Battlers took down Fairmont State, 90-81 Saturday at Joe Retton Arena.

The Battlers were lead in scoring by Iyahnna Williams who poured in 17 points. Madeline Moyer and Celeste Walters each added 14 points.

Sierra Kotchman paced the Fighting Falcons with a game-high 25 points. Alyssa DeAngelo also had 19 points.

With the victory, AB improves to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in MEC play. FSU falls to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in conference action.

