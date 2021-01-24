Advertisement

Betty Delores (Bray) Plum

Betty Delores (Bray) Plum
Betty Delores (Bray) Plum(Betty Delores (Bray) Plum)
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Betty Delores (Bray) Plum, age 81 (formerly of the Grafton Manor) passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Taylor Health Care Center in Grafton.She was born September 1, 1939 in Findex, MD, a daughter of the late Raymond Howard Bray and Gladys Virginia (Sugars) Bray.She is survived by two sons, Jimmy L. Love (Pamela) of Grafton and Dink G. Love (Robin) of Clarksburg; four granddaughters, Kayla Coombs (Kenny), Angela Ledsome, Kisha Davis (JC), and Ashley Nutter (BJ); two grandsons, Jesse Love and Casey Love; nine great grandchildren, Sean, Waylon, Hannah, Aalivah, Donte, Aubrey, Hailey, Dakota, and Bryleigh; three sisters, Juanita Keener, Mary Love Ward, and Ruby Spencer (Larry); four brothers, Raymond Bray (Nancy), Darrel Bray, Charlie Bray (Sandy) and Jerry Bray (Iwana)l; and also survived by several nieces and nephewsIn addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert Love and also by her second husband George E. Plum; her daughter, Nancy Stevson; her son, Jerry Love; and two sisters, Gladys Locklear and Josephine Bray.Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister to her family.  She enjoyed her family and keeping her house clean and enjoyed taking trips, reading her bible and going to church.She was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, January 26th from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating.Interment will follow at the Flemington I.O.O.F. Cemetery.Betty’s family would like to thank the Taylor Health Care Center for their loving care for the last eleven years for Betty.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WV DHHR is reporting 23 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 555 new cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in W.Va.
The West Virginia DHHR
West Virginia first to launch COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system
Crews respond to vehicle fire in GoMart parking lot.
One person has died in a Clarksburg vehicle fire, police say
terroristic threats
Elkins Police Chief & neighbor share perspective on incident involving suspect who made terroristic threats
Police on scene in Elkins.
UPDATE: Suspect made terroristic threats in Elkins, is now dead

Latest News

Nancy Carol Anderson Vincent
Nancy Carol Anderson Vincent
Reverend Mark Edward Smith
Reverend Mark Edward Smith
Casondra Sue “Candy” Freeman
Casondra Sue “Candy” Freeman
Michael James Labdik
Michael James Labdik