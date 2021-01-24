Betty Delores (Bray) Plum, age 81 (formerly of the Grafton Manor) passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Taylor Health Care Center in Grafton.She was born September 1, 1939 in Findex, MD, a daughter of the late Raymond Howard Bray and Gladys Virginia (Sugars) Bray.She is survived by two sons, Jimmy L. Love (Pamela) of Grafton and Dink G. Love (Robin) of Clarksburg; four granddaughters, Kayla Coombs (Kenny), Angela Ledsome, Kisha Davis (JC), and Ashley Nutter (BJ); two grandsons, Jesse Love and Casey Love; nine great grandchildren, Sean, Waylon, Hannah, Aalivah, Donte, Aubrey, Hailey, Dakota, and Bryleigh; three sisters, Juanita Keener, Mary Love Ward, and Ruby Spencer (Larry); four brothers, Raymond Bray (Nancy), Darrel Bray, Charlie Bray (Sandy) and Jerry Bray (Iwana)l; and also survived by several nieces and nephewsIn addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert Love and also by her second husband George E. Plum; her daughter, Nancy Stevson; her son, Jerry Love; and two sisters, Gladys Locklear and Josephine Bray.Betty was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister to her family. She enjoyed her family and keeping her house clean and enjoyed taking trips, reading her bible and going to church.She was a member of the Faith Tabernacle Church.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, January 26th from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor James E. Johnson officiating.Interment will follow at the Flemington I.O.O.F. Cemetery.Betty’s family would like to thank the Taylor Health Care Center for their loving care for the last eleven years for Betty.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

